IBEDC tasks customers to pay their debts in Ogun

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has appealed to Sango-Ota customers in Ogun, to pay their debts in order to provide them with quality services.

Mrs Busolami Tunwase, Lead Media Relation, IBEDC, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN recalls that Tunwase said at a stakeholders meeting on Oct 11 at Joju, Ota, that Sango/Ota district business owed the company N28 billion.

“We are still appealing to our esteemed customers to urgently pay their bills because what we have gotten is not much, compared to what is still out there,” he said.

She noted that the customers should pay their debts to enable the company to provide improved and stable power supply to the public.

Tunwase warned the public against assaulting IBEDC workers in the course of discharging their duties or face the wrath of the law.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

