Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectIBEDC tasks customers to pay their debts in Ogun
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

IBEDC tasks customers to pay their debts in Ogun

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
27

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has appealed to Sango-Ota  customers in Ogun, to pay their debts in order to provide them with quality services.

Mrs Busolami Tunwase, Lead Media Relation, IBEDC, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN recalls that Tunwase said at a stakeholders meeting on Oct 11 at Joju, Ota, that Sango/Ota district business owed the company N28 billion.

“We are still appealing to our esteemed customers to urgently pay their bills because what we have gotten is not much, compared to what is still out there,” he said.

She noted that the customers should pay their debts to enable the company to provide improved and stable power supply to the public.

Tunwase warned the public against assaulting IBEDC workers in the course of discharging their duties or face the wrath of the law.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

Previous article
Lemon Ikpea hails kings in oil-bearing states, insists he’s never done anything with CBN
Next article
Admission Ban: BAZE University law graduates, students appeal for help
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.