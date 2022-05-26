IBEDC inaugurates energy club in Ogun school

The Ibadan Electric Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday inaugurated Energy Club in Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun, to create awareness among students on electricity safety.

The IBEDC Regional Head for Ogun, Dr Ademola Adewunmi, said at the event that the club would help the students to imbibe, cultivate and maintain safety around electricity to save their lives and also forestall life-long injuries.

Adewunmi who addressed the students in their assembly ground, said it was the climax of sensitisation visits earlier made by the firm to some public schools across its franchise.

He said the exercise was meant to equip children with safety skill to help change their orientation about electricity safety and make them act proactively.

“We are starting off an energy club and we have adopted your school in our maiden edition of the project here in Ogun.

“We do this to create an opportunity for you young ones to become conversant with health and safety practice, particularly, on issues concerning electricity.

“This, we believe, will enhance a brighter future for our energy sustainability and power industry,” he said.

Adewunmi in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) assured that the gesture would be replicated in other schools across the state.

He noted that the club would help to tap the hidden talents of students in identifying alternative and better sources of power generation for the country now and in future.

“We will continue to work with authorities of the school and come at a later date to induct students who signify interest to join.

“We will bring our partners to the school from time to time to facilitate programmes that will encourage the students to identify with the club,” he said.

Earlier, Omolade Adeseye, Ogun Regional Safety Supervisor, IBEDC, took the students on energy safety precaution tips.

Adeseye urged them to avoid urinating on electrical cables as well as holding and leaning on electrical poles.

He also asked them to desist from overloading electrical sockets and extension and ensure they are well-insulated when operating electrical appliances.

Mrs Rita Fadare, the Human Resources Business Partner, Ogun region, assured the female students that the firm would maintain a gender balance in promoting the club.

Fadare encouraged them not to shy away in developing interest in the power industry, adding that, “the industry is meant for both males and females.”

The Principal, Mr Dare Sorinola, commended IBEDC for the gesture and promised to partner with the firm for success of the programme.

Miss Farimoh Tijani, an SS1 student of the school also commended IBEDC for the project.

Tijani said that she was fond of leaning on electrical poles but the programme had exposed her to the inherent danger of such a practice.

Temitope Olanbiwonninu, an SS2 student, told NAN that establishment of the club had stimulated interest in him, adding that “I am beginning to consider pursuing a career in electrical engineering”. (NAN)

