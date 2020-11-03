IBEDC implements revised service tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it has began implementation of the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
IBEDC Head, Branding and Corporate Communication, Ms Angela Olanrewaju said this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday.
She said that customers on the pre-paid platform would be the first to experience the revised new tariff which took effect from Nov.1.
“Our post-paid customers revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills they receive at the end of November 2020.
“Kindly recall that the new tariff is divided into five bands and based on hours of supply to customers, measured by the daily average availability of supply over a month.
“Customers on bands A, B and C will see some level of increase on their last month’s tariff as they buy, while customers on bands D and E have their tariff frozen,” she said.
Olanrewaju assured customers of the company’s commitment towards providing them with quality and improved service across its franchise area.
“We appeal for continued support and understanding of our esteemed customers as we begin the implementation of the revised service tariff, developed to meet your yearnings for an improved and efficient electricity supply in Nigeria,’’ she said. (NAN)
