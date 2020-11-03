IBEDC implements revised service tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it has began implementation of the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

IBEDC Head, Branding and Corporate Communication, Ms Angela Olanrewaju said this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday.

She said that customers on the pre-paid platform would be the first to experience the revised new tariff which took effect from Nov.1.