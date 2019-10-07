IBEDC flags off 2019 Customers Service Week

The lbadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Monday flagged off its 2019 Customers Service Week, geared toward rewarding its esteemed customers.

Mr John Ayodele, the company Chief Operating Officer, said in Lagos that the week-long programme was designed to appreciate the customers across the seven states of the company’s operations.

IBEDC franchise areas include: Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, parts of Kogi, Niger and Ekiti.

“The week is an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate our most important stakeholders, that is, our customers.

“Without our customers, we won’t be in business.

“It is also an opportunity to celebrate our staffs who are our internal customers, because they work effortlessly to ensure we achieve our goals.

“The Customers Services Week is a globally recognised event, celebrated annually in the first week of October to appreciate the most important stakeholders in the business, that is, the customers.

“The 2019 Customers Service Week coincides with the introduction of the Customers Relationship Management initiative (CRM),” Ayodele said.

He said in a statement that CRM would give the customers better and faster access to getting their complaints resolved.

According to Ayodele, with CRM, all customers’ details are well synergised and digitised for easy call up and follow up of issues, even, with the not so learned customers.

“The CRM allows for input of complaints by customers relations officers.

“It also gives power to the customers to know and be able to check for updates and progress of their complaints as they would be issued identity cards and get notifications of work done.

“As part of appreciation of its customers, IBEDC has also come up with the debt settlement plan which encourages negotiations, discounts and a better spread of huge outstanding,” he said.