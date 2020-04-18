IBEDC donates food Items worth N100m to support Kwara palliative measures

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC has donated food items worth N100 million to Kwara government to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Musbau Ajisafe, IBEDC Regional Head, led the management team to make the donation in Ilorin on Friday.

Ajisafe said that the food items such as 2,500 bags of 5kg rice, 1,500 cartoons of noodles and 3,000 of 1kg of semovita were donated by the company to support the state government palliative measures for the poor during the lockdown in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, IBEDC is committed to providing regular power supply and also would not disconnect non paying customers during the period except it is based on safety advisory.

He said that IBEDC essential technical staff are on ground to repair faults promptly.

Receiving the donation, the state Deputy Governor and Chairman of Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi appreciated the community social intervention gesture of the company.

Alabi expressed gratitude to the management of IBEDC for the kind gesture, which would go a long way to assist many less privileged.

(NAN)