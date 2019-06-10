IBEDC begins deployment of Distribution Transformer meters

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has begun the deployment of Distribution Transformer (DT) meters to all public distribution transformers under its franchise using an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution for accuracy.

Mr John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer of company, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Ayodele said that the metering was part of the company’s drive to provide quality service to customers under its franchise areas.

He said: “With the installation of these meters and the deployment of the AMI technology, IBEDC will be able to measure the actual energy consumption of customers in real-time.

“This initiative will greatly benefit customers as the smart meters will ensure better energy accounting and accountability, thereby making estimated bills more accurate and reliable.

“It will enable us to reduce our response time to fault-clearing and improve on our operational efficiency as the AMI solution can detect if there is a fault with a transformer and communicate this information in real time to our control room.

“This will make fault-clearing faster as the time wasted on patrolling the lines to locate the fault is eliminated.’’

Ayodele noted that the company’s technical team and authorised contractors had already began the deployment of the smart meters and configuring some of the transformers to enable them to be compatible with the AMI solution.

He said: “We are appealing for the cooperation and understanding of our esteemed customers as our technical officers will require access to transformers that are situated within customers’ premises as well as also those safeguarded by communities.

“It has been our mission to always serve our customers better and this initiative is a step further to ensuring this commitment.’’ (NAN)

