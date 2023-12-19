IBC announces Obasola Lasekan, Olatunde Lawuyi Ogunniran as headliners for Ibadan book fiesta

The Ibadan Book Club has announced that two eminent Ibadan-based published authors, Obasola Lasekan and Olatunde Lawuyi Ogunniran, will be headlining the much-anticipated Ibadan Book Fiesta scheduled for Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, at the prestigious Oyo State Library Board premises. The event, known as the Ibadan Book Feast, will commence at 12:00 PM.

Wole Adedoyin, the founder of the Ibadan Book Club, revealed that the Ibadan Book Feast will not only showcase the literary prowess of the two distinguished authors but will also incorporate a mini novel writing and publishing workshop. Both invited guest writers will lend their expertise to this workshop, aligning with its theme.

Obasola Lasekan, a scion of the late icon of Fine Arts in Nigeria, Associate-Professor Akinola Lasekan, is a distinguished figure born in the late 1950s. Lasekan, an alumnus of Owo High School, Federal School of Arts and Sciences, and the University of Ibadan, pursued his education with a focus on Communication Arts. A graduate who honed his creative writing skills over the years, Lasekan earned acclaim with his debut novel, “Qué Sera Sera Sera,” published by Amazon.com in December 2020. His subsequent works include “The Whitlow Paddle” and “The Zebra Crossing Dilemma.” Lasekan will share insights into the art of novel writing during his lecture at the Ibadan Book Fiesta.

Olatunde Lawuyi Ogunniran, a luminary in the literary world, is not only a distinguished poet but also a renowned writer and publisher. With memberships in esteemed literary organizations such as the Conference of South West Writers and Egbe Akomolede Yoruba, Ogunniran boasts an impressive literary portfolio. Some of his notable works include titles like “Rita’s Bad Day,” “You Can Do Better,” “Who Marries The Princess,” and “The Regret.” At the Ibadan Book Fiesta, Ogunniran will impart his extensive knowledge during a lecture on the intricacies of publishing.

This event promises to be a memorable occasion for book enthusiasts, aspiring writers, and the general public alike. For more information, please call: 08072673852.

