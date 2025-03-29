IBB to Tinubu: Asiwaju of the universe, happy birthday

(Full Statement) There comes a time in the life of a nation when uncommon personality and courageous disposition forms the basis for appreciating the essentials of problem-solving leadership. With your rich background in the struggle for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerian, coupled with your commitment to deepening democratic values in Nigeria, your history speaks for your persona. At a time like this, when your birthday strikes the right chord, it is gratifying to join millions of your admirers, associates, supporters and fellow Nigerians to celebrate you with a pat on the back. You have come to lead Nigeria at a very trying time in our nation’s history, but your leadership intervention thus far, has been very remarkable, bold, resilient and encouraging. Only those who have been there know exactly the grit required to lead Nigeria and Nigerians.

Mr. President, let me assure you of my support and solidarity always. Even though the challenges facing us as a nation may be daunting, you have shown equal commitment to contend with the realities that stare us in the face. I can easily recollect when our paths crossed in the late eighties when the government I ran was trying to birth democracy. You have remained consistent to your ideals, principles and democratic values till date, reason why Nigerians entrusted you with the mandate to lead them at this auspicious moment. A result-driven and utility leader like you fits the present challenges especially with the kind of innovations and policy thrust of your administration, so far. You must not be tired or discouraged in providing the desired leadership to move the country forward. You have shown grit, gusto and gravitas in your leadership emanations, and the courage you have exemplified speaks to your capacity to take uncommon decisions.

Mr. President and the Asiwaju of the Universe, as I fondly call you, congratulations on your 73rd birthday celebrations. On behalf of Aisha, Muha, Aminu and Halima, accept our collective felicitations on this special day. This is happening at the Holy month of Ramadan. It is an indication of Allah’s abiding mercy and love for you. May Allah accept our supplications and grant you good health and more wisdom to help you chart the way forward for our dear country. Congratulations Mr. President. Many happy returns.

GENERAL I. B. BABANGIDA, GCFR.