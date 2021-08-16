IBB symbol of unity, nationalism – Badaru

Gov. Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa on Monday described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a symbol of unity and beacon of nationalism.

Badaru was quoted by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ahmed Danyaya, as eulogising Babangida in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The governor noted that the former military president had made a lot of sacrifice and worked for the unity and development of Nigeria.

“Gen. Babangida, who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993 turns 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

“The Jigawa Governor prayed the Almighty God to grant the General many more years in good health so that he can continue his selfless service to his fatherland and mentoring the younger generations,” the statement said. (NAN)

