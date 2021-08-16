IBB symbol of unity, nationalism – Badaru

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Gov. Muhammed Badaru of on Monday described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a symbol of unity and beacon of nationalism.

Badaru was quoted by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ahmed Danyaya, as eulogising Babangida a statement available to newsmen Dutse.

The governor noted that the former military president had a lot of sacrifice and worked for the unity and development of Nigeria.

“Gen. Babangida, who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993 turns 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

“The Governor prayed the Almighty God to grant the General many more good health so that he can continue his selfless service to his fatherland and mentoring the younger generations,” the statement said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,