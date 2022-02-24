IBB, Saraki, others insist Anyim instrumental to national progress

Multiple accolades and commendations poured into the credit of the former SGF and ex-senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim at his 61st-anniversary celebration. As men of timbre and calibre trouped into Abuja in honour of Anyim, it became clear to onlookers that he is the epitome of true comaraderie and strategic partnership.

A former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, (Retd) while congratulating Anyim on his 61st birthday said, “His presence is always felt when discussing issues concerning the country”.

In a separate goodwill message, the immediate past senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki stated that “Anyim is a team player who believes in inclusion and always does all he can to find the solution to problems”.

As different dignitaries reminisced and narrated their respective professional and personal experiences with the iconic statesman, they all maintained that he takes an all-inclusive approach toward tackling governance issues.

According to the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, Anyim is always eager to be part of anything that will lead to the betterment of the people.

On his part, former Speaker of House of Representative, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, also highlighted that Anyim has yielded himself to the plans of God in Nigeria. Anyim’s profile and political resumé have earned him a place as one of Nigeria’s most admired, respected and instrumental political figures.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.