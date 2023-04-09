IBB mourns Prince Bola Ajibola

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Military President of Nigeria, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Babangida has mourned the demise of former Attorney-General, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Babangida in a statement on Sunday expressed deep sense of pain over the new of the death of Ajibola, adding that he was a great Nigerian, an unimpeachable patriot, and possessing a sound legal mind,

He stated,”I feel a deep sense of pain on hearing the news of the sudden demise of our former Attorney-General, Prince Bola Ajibola: a great Nigerian, an unimpeachable patriot, a sound legal mind, humanist, and a quintessential legal luminary of global reputation. His death, no doubt, marked the end of an eventful career of an exceptional Nigerian, whose love for country was total.

“As a government, when we tried to appoint Prince Ajibola as Attorney-General of the Federation, there were certain persons who cautioned us against it, saying the late Prince was a controversial personality, who would give us a headache. I insisted that that was the more reason why we should appoint him; with the hope that he would guide us on the path of law and reason, and not sentiments; which he did. As a true Nigerian patriot, throughout his service to the nation, he refused to receive a salary.

“He served our nation pro-bono. He was very passionate about the place of Nigeria in the comity of nations. There was never a day he asked to be paid his salaries during and or after his meritorious service to the nation. Prince Bola Ajibola is an exceptional patriot of repute.”

IBB added,”At 89, he lived his full circle. His sound knowledge of law and the legal profession was legendary. He was a man with robust ideas about governance. He shaped the direction of our government and contributed in no small measure to deepening our body of laws.

“He was friendly, engaging, and selfless. He was a great mind whose love for country is remarkably worthy of emulation. I will personally miss this great Nigerian, who gave us a lot of ideas on how to lead our country.”

He prayed the Almighty God to grant him peaceful rest, and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May God Almighty, in His infinite mercies, grant him a peaceful rest in the hereafter. May God be with his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Rest In Peace, Prince; a patriot with an extraordinary touch,” IBB stated.