IBB mourns Justice Dahiru Saleh, describes him a “patriotic Nigerian”

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has condoled with the family of Justice Dahiru Saleh.

In a statement he personally signed, IBB expressed shock over Saleh’s death.

“The death of Justice Dahiru Saleh struck me with shock, but I am consoled by his good deeds on earth throughout his sojourn both as a patriotic Nigerian and Judicial officer,” IBB said.

IBB’s military regime annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.Justice Saleh is remembered by many for his controversial role that aided the annulment of the June 12,1993 election as a judicial officer.

However, read the full text of IBB’s tribute to Saleh below:

GOOD NIGHT, JUSTICE DAHIRU SALEH.

I feel a sense of personal loss at the sad news of Justice Mohammad Dahiru Saleh, which sad event took place a few days ago. Even though we are all aware that death is the ultimate end of man, we are struck with awe and nostalgia each time we lose our dear ones. The death of Justice Dahiru Saleh struck me with shock, but I am consoled by his good deeds on earth throughout his sojourn both as a patriotic Nigerian and Judicial officer.

Justice Dahiru was an uncommon Nigerian whose sense of patriotism was very instructive. He was always around to give judicial perspectives to some of our initiatives in government and how we could use law to advance the cause of humanity. He was calm, collected and fecund in his understanding of the Justice system. He was always preaching rule of law and due process each time we sought his advice on salient national issues. He loved to interrogate processes and suggestions whenever his views were sought. He was indeed a complete gentleman.

His death came to me as a rude shock. Since retirement, as we all are, we were still very much in touch as we often reflect on yesteryears and the contributions we brought to bear on nation building. He was always mindful of his place in history. He would insist that life is just a temporary abode which prepares us all for the herefter. Justice Dahiru’s death would be sorely missed.

On behalf of my family, I wish to use this opportunity to condole with members of his immediate and extended family, while praying Allah should grant his soul eternal rest. May Allah in his infinite mercy forgive him his sins and grant him aljanat firdaus in the hereafter.

Rest in peace, Justice Dahiru Saleh.

Signed…..

GENERAL I.B. BABANGIDA, GCFR.

FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT

