IBB Congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu Over Electoral Victory

Says ‘New Dawn Has Come For Nigeria’

Former military president of Nigeria, General (rtd.) Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated the nation’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media office, IBB commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for midwifing an election, which he said would lead to a new Nigeria.

Babangida commended Nigerians for going out en masse to exercise their voting rights and electing someone like Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

According to him, “it’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

Babangida, said further that Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer, who loves his people with all his hearts and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.

While urging Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu in the business of repairing the nation, he also appealed to other candidates to see the emergence of the former Lagos Governor as the will of God, saying that the work of nation building requires that all hands must be on deck.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny in our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again,” he said, adding that a new dawn has come for Nigeria.