IBB, an inspirational leader, says Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has congratulated former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida popularly known as IBB on his 79th birthday describing him as an inspirational leader.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to former military leader remarked that “his inspirational leadership has stimulated so many Nigerians and others to the zenith of their careers with a perfect class of character and quality.

“His wealth of experience and leadership dexterity will remain priceless and indeed evergreen to generation of leaders to tap from”.

Recalling his days at the helm of affairs in Nigeria , Senator Mark stated that General Babangida demonstrated patriotism and statesmanship .

According to Mark: “Babangida believes and works for the sanctity of our unity as a nation. For him, the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians must not be compromised “.

Mark Recalled that that it was in his commitment to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, guarantee peace needed for development and promote national cohesion, that IBB’s government created Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Abia, Enugu, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Kogi, Taraba and Yobe States.

He pointed out that IBB restructured the national security apparatus of the country then by creating the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) among others to achieve wholistic approach to tackle security issues.

The former Senate boss eulogized the elder statesman for availing the younger generation of leaders his reservoir of knowledge in leadership and experience to learn from.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercies continue to grants IBB good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.