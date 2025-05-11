Ibas assures safety of national infrastructure, welfareInteraction

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Sole Administrator of Rivers, has assured residents of the safety of critical government infrastructure and their welfare.

By Ikuru Lizzy

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Sole Administrator of Rivers, has assured residents of the safety of critical government infrastructure and their welfare.

Ibas gave the assurance during a security and stakeholders interaction on Saturday in Opobo town, headquarters of Opobo local government area of the state.

Represented by CP Olugbenga Adepoju, Ibas said that the interaction was necessary in order to assess the challenges at the grassroots with a view of proffering solutions.

The Sole Administrator also urged residents of Opobo/Nkoro to cooperate with their local government Sole Administrator, Mr Fred Apiafi, in delivering on his mandate.

“We are here to talk on welfare and security challenges in this LGA. Security and safety of critical national assets is our collective duty.

“Opobo alongside Andoni LGAs houses crude oil and pipelines and we all know the importance of these assets to the nation.

“We have replica of service chiefs in all the LGAs who are to assist you to ensure that critical national assets are secured and also ensure the safety of lives and property,” he said.

In his response, Apiafi commended Ibas for the meeting, which he described as timely.

He noted that the area had been grappling with criminalities including sea piracy, burglary and robbery attacks on communities.

He also pointed out crude oil theft and intimidation by local vigilantes as some of the challenges faced by locals.

Apiafi called for speedy security intervention to ensure safety of oil infrastructure and the livelihoods of the people.

Also speaking, a representative of the Traditional ruler in Opobo/Nkoro, Alabo Edwin Brown, appealed for the establishment of a Police Station along the Opobo/Nkoro/Queens Town axis.

He said that this would significantly assist in checking the activities of criminals in the area.

Mrs Felicia Pepple, President Opobo Women Welfare Association, urged the state government to embark on empowerment programmes to tackle the challenges of poverty in communities.

The community women and youth groups also called for the establishment of NDLEA outstation and Naval outpost to tackle sea piracy and drug addiction bedeviling the area.(NAN)