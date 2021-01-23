Ibarapa APC leaders celebrate Ayandele at 60

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibarapa, Oyo State, have felicitated with a chieftain of the party, Dr Olusola Ayandele on his 60 birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayandele, a renowned businessman and philanthropist clocked 60 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

NAN reports that the Ibarapa-born business mogul was an APC governorship aspirant in the 2019 general election and presently a senatorial hopeful.

In separate congratulatory messages issued on Saturday in Ibadan, the APC leaders, said in spite of the overwhelming nature of politics across the globe, Ayandele possessed the qualities to be calm and lead the way.

Pa Timothy Jolaoso, the Zonal APC leader, described Ayandele as a true Ibarapa son, who has contributed immensely to the progress of APC in the state and Nigeria.

“You exhibit great passion towards addressing societal challenges and always strive to make things better with new approaches through determination.

“I wish you many more years of spreading your wisdom, which benefits each and every one of us for the greater good,” he said.

Alhaji Olayide Abas, described Ayandele as a loyal and committed member of the APC whose contributions to party as well as community development deserved commendation.

Abas, in a statement he personally signed, said that Ayandele was an exemplary leader for future generations who wish to follow the world of politics.

“As a community man, you are dependable, trustworthy and always there for your constituents. As a politician, your experience and wisdom are invaluable to the success of our party.

“Your headstrong approach and passion to achieve whatever you set out to do were so remarkable as well as inspirational,” he said.

The former Chairman, Oyo Hospital Management Board, wished Ayandele more years of making great improvements in good health.

Other leaders across the seven towns in Ibarapa, joined in felicitating with the renowned business mogul and chieftain on his birthday.

They prayed that God grant him long life, sound health and abundant grace as he continues to serve humanity. (NAN)