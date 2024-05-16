IBAN seeks FG’s support for broadcast media stations

The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has urged the Federal Government to grant financial aid, targeted grants, and tax breaks among other incentives in order to revitalize broadcast media stations in Nigeria.

The IBAN Chairman, Dr. Ahmad Ramalan made the appeal during a courtesy visit of IBAN leadership to the Minister of Information and National Orientation on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking on the challenges faced by broadcast media stations in Nigeria, Ramalan mentioned high cost of energy and power, shortage of analogue frequencies, as among many others.

In the light of the forgoing, the IBAN Chairman appealed to the federal government to intervene, and to support Nigerian broadcast industry surmount its challenges.

He said,”The Nigerian broadcast industry, a cornerstone of the nation’s information and entertainment landscape, faces significant challenges hindering its ability to reach its full potential. There is the urgent need to take the initiative with a design to revitalise the industry, stimulate innovation, unlocking the potentials media economy and empower indigenous media entities.

“An industry that needs to prioritise the creation of compelling local content, empower indigenous companies, showcase technology know-how and effectively serve the nation’s information and entertainment needs.

“We are delighted at the opportunity to pay you a courtesy visiting pursuance of our mutual desires to be partners for progress and in your Laudable Programs Activities in support of the ‘RENEWED HOPE’ Agenda of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as he Celebrates One Year in office as President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria

“The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN), represents over 65% of the Nigerian media market portfolio and employing a greater proportion of media production talent across all fields of the sector, wish to express our concerns regarding the current challenges faced by the broadcast industry and propose solutions to ensure its continued growth, prevent job loses and contribution to the national development.

“High Cost of Energy and Power:

Energy saving FM Transmitter/Solar Solutions. In view of the removal of fuel subsidy, current High Petrol, Diesel prices and power hikes it is enviable for us to commence the possibility of replacing some Broadcast Equipment and Analogue FM Radio Transmitters to the latest Energy Saving Studio Equipment and FM Radio Transmitters which require Capital Investment as the world is witnessing a shift from Traditional Broadcasting to Digital Platforms,

“Shortage of Analogue Frequencies:

The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria IBAN may wish to advise the Hon Minister to consider to urgently Commence the move to Rollout a Pilot for Digital Radio in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt as part of the Solutions to Reduce the High Cost of Operating the Analogue Transmitters and Shortage of Analogue Frequencies in these Viable Cities in the Country. That would assist NBC Licence Radio Stations in the growing competition from satellite radio, iPods and the Internet.

“The high cost of energy and power poses a significant burden on broadcasters. We seek aid to make the utility of our investments more purposeful and wish to propose the following multi-pronged approach:

“Financial Aid: Targeted grants, tax breaks, and loan funds to offset energy costs or incentivize renewable energy investments for broadcasters.

“Infrastructure Improvements: Government providesdedicated power grid specifically for broadcasters, this willensure reliable and affordable electricity.

“Efficiency Initiatives: The provision of grants and training programs would promote energy-saving techniques and practices within media companies.”

On the issue of Digital Switch Over (DSO), Ramalan advocated for the re-energising of the DSO process.

“On the issue of Digital Switch Over (DSO), IBAN strongly advocates for the re-energising of the DSO process. We wish to request for a clearer roadmap with the following elements:

“Comprehensive Roadmap: A user-friendly roadmap outlining the DSO timeline, milestones, stakeholder responsibilities, preferred technology, and key phases of the process.

“DigiTeam Reconstitution: Reconstituting the DigiTeam with greater participation from IBAN is crucial for successful implementation, leveraging our extensive experience in the Nigerian media landscape.

“Fairer Media Advertising Ecosystem:

Current advertising practices create a financial strain on broadcasters, hindering investment in quality programming. We urge the following actions:

“Prompt Payments: Addressing delayed payments from advertising agencies would ensure timely cash flow for media houses,” he said.

He also advocated for fairer commission structure, which would eliminate the fixed 30% volume discount and reduce the agency commission, adding that this would increase broadcasters’ share of advertising revenue.

“Equal Treatment: Ensuring equitable treatment for all advertisers, regardless of their origin, fosters a healthy and competitive media environment.

“Audience Measurement Committee:

IBAN seeks greater participation in the Ministerial Audience Measurement Committee, given our significant market share. This will contribute to the development of accurate and reliable viewership data.

“Regulation and Ad Sales:

We propose the following regulatory measures: Direct ARCON Supervision: Empowering the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to effectively supervise advertising contracts will ensure transparency and accountability.

“Direct Ad Sales: Exploring the possibility of eliminating advertising agencies as middlemen in ad sales could improve efficiency and revenue generation for broadcasters.

“Foreign Media Channels:

Foreign Media Channels and Brands Airing Adverts on Nigerian Pay Cable/Satellite Bouquets need to be Licensed by NBC and pay fees to NBC for Airing Nigerian Adverts and Commercials. This will improve significantly the Forex and Naira revenue outcome/performance for the Federal Government, NBC and Nigerian Private and Public Broadcasters in line with the Federal Government Local Content Policy to Host Communities, and Job abd Wealth Creation as contained in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.”

Ramalan assured that IBAN members are committed to partnering with the government and citizens by providing public service information through the creative content and broadcast of the same in line with the federal government policy of public information and mobilization.

“We believe that by implementing these measures, the Nigerian broadcast industry can overcome its present challenges and thrive and effectively support the agenda of government in discharging its mandate to the citizens.

“The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) wish to express its strong interest in formal collaboration with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to co-host the forthcoming AFRICAST event, aiming to position it as a premier platform to celebrate Nigeria’s excellence in media production.

“IBAN is eager to collaborate with the Ministry to develop a robust and sustainable future for the sector.

“Honorable Minister, please accept the assurance of our continued esteemed consideration and high regards at all times and Best wishes as the Government Celebrate one Year in Office,” Ramalan appealed.