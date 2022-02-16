Ibadanland: Orji Kalu felicitates new Olubadan, High Chief Balogun

February 16, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly appointed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued in Abuja, extolled the virtues of the ruler and urged him to consolidate the achievements of his predecessor.

The former governor of Abia also urged the people of Ibadanland to rally support for the Olubadan, adding that traditional rulers played vital roles in nation building.

He wished the Olubadan a and successful reign the throne.

“I felicitate with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, his ascension to the throne.

“The Olubadan is a highly detrabilised and patriotic Nigerian, who will use his capacity to take Ibadanland to greater heights.

“The late Oba Saliu Adetunji left behind a good legacy for the ruler to build on.

“The people of Ibadanland should sustain their support for the ruler in steering the affairs of the city,” Kalu said.  (NAN)

Tags: , , ,