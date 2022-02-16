Ibadanland: Orji Kalu felicitates new Olubadan, High Chief Balogun

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly appointed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, extolled the virtues of the new ruler and urged him to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

The former governor of Abia also urged the people of Ibadanland to rally support for the new Olubadan, adding that traditional rulers played vital roles in nation building.

He wished the new Olubadan a peaceful and successful reign on the throne.

“I felicitate with the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, on his ascension to the throne.

“The new Olubadan is a highly detrabilised and patriotic Nigerian, who will use his capacity to take Ibadanland to greater heights.

“The late Oba Saliu Adetunji left behind a good legacy for the new ruler to build on.

“The people of Ibadanland should sustain their support for the new ruler in steering the affairs of the city,” Kalu said. (NAN)

