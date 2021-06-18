Ibadan youths violent clash claims more casualties

The ongoing violent clash among youths of Inalende, Abebi and Oopo areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has claimed more casualties.

Though, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, while confirming the incident, said he has yet to establish the number of casualties, a witness insisted that the casualties increased on Thursday night through Friday morning.

According to the witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the mayhem claimed seven members of the rival gangs as well as four others as at Friday evening.

“I am confirming it that two boys were down on Thursday, while another four were killed overnight, but as at this afternoon the death has increased to 11.

“Police and the officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are on ground to prevent further clash, but those boys are still threatening to retaliate.

“I wish the police can still deploy more reinforcement to our areas to ensure that no more lives are lost.”

Osifeso, who confirmed the incident in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday night, said: “the story is true.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the number of casualties and circumstances that led to the incident.

“Meanwhile, additional operatives have been deployed to the scene to maintain law and order.

“You would be updated in due course, please,” he said.

NAN recalls that the clash started on Wednesday when a group of youths from Inalende were said to have killed two people in Oopo, allegedly with the support of their counterparts from Abebi area.

NAN also reports that Oopo, Abebi and Inalende are neighbouring areas in the heart of Ibadan, the state capital.

Another witness, who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN that clashes among the youth in the affected areas had become rampant of recent.

The witness said that the first two victims simply identified as “Transformer” and “Ishaja” were killed on Thursday. (NAN)

