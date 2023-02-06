Ibadan records another protest over scarcity of fuel, new naira notes

By Ibukun Emiola

Some concerned Nigerians on Monday took to major roads in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, protesting against the lingering scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, who had earlier assembled at the main gate of the University of Ibadan, later took the protest round major roads in Ibadan.

NAN reports that heavily armed security agents comprising army, police and men of Amotekun Corps, were strategically positioned at the main Gate of the university to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Also, the security agents were seen controlling traffic, directing motorists and advising them to remove the green leaves hung on their vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

The protesters, who were mainly human rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners, claimed that they were protesting against untold hardship Nigerians were being subjected to.

The protesters, also claimed that they were expressing their dissatisfactions over the lingering scarcity of the new naira notes and petroleum in the country.

They blocked the university’s gate, leading to heavy traffic on the Sango-Ojoo Road and Bodija-Ojo Road for some hours, after which they were dispatched by security personnel and then moved toward Sango, Mokola and Bodija areas of the city.

There was heavy presence of combined security agencies guarding the protesters to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The security operatives were also seen at different points on major routes in Ibadan metropolis warding off those suspected to have evil intentions from highjacking the protest.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Solomon Emiola, said that Nigerians resulted to the protest to express their displeasures over the untold hardship they have been subjected to.

Emiola said: “We are here as Nigerians to kick against the oppression from the CBN Governor.

“For some weeks now, Nigerians have been crying and dying as they were unable to access their hard earned sweat in banks.

“I am a victim. I have my money in the bank, but I cannot collect my money. I am hungry and I cannot eat. There is difficulty in using USSD code for transactions.

“With the scarcity, we cannot afford to buy fuel at N350 and N400 per litre.”

Another protester, who pleaded anonymity, said he trekked from Apete to UI Gate on an empty stomach to join in the protest, adding that he was unable to provide for his household.

“There is no greenlight as to how I will eat and fend for my family, because people who want to patronise my business are out of cash.

“I live on daily income, but I do not make any sale as people are not buying things nor need my services,” he said. (NAN)