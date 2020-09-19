Ibadan Poly sacks lecturer over alleged sexual misconduct

Share the news













The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) has terminated the appointment of its lecturer, Kelani Omotosho, over alleged sexual misconduct with a former student.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale in Ibadan on Saturday.

The management said the lecturer, from the department of Urban and Regional Planning, was sacked for allegedly embarrassing and tarnishing the image of the institution.

In the termination letter dated Sept 15, 2020 and signed by the registrar, it read: “you will recall that you were engaged in an inappropriate behaviour and poorly managed relationship with your former student.

“This act embarrassed and tarnished the image of your employer, The Polytechnic Ibadan.

“You will also recall your responses and appearance before the Investigative Panel and Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee that looked into the above matter.

“After a careful consideration of the above issue, the Governing Council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.

“The Governing Council therefore approved the immediate termination of your appointment with effect from Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

“You are to hand over all property of the institution in your possession to your head of department.” (NAN)

Related