Ibadan high court jails 2 for cyber fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced two men – Sola Folorunso and Tomiwa Olatunbosun – to seven and six months’ imprisonment, respectively, for impersonation and internet fraud.

Justice Uche Agomoh convicted and sentenced Folorunso and Olatunbosun based on their plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“This judgment considered the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 that stipulates how somebody who enters a plea bargain agreement should be sentenced.

“Therefore, I will abide by all the agreements reached by the duo and the EFCC.

“However, I want to use this opportunity to warn you to stay away from any form of crime in your own interest.

“Certainly, you will not be lucky again if caught for any other crime,” the judge held.

Agomoh ordered that the convicts must go to EFCC’s office and write and sign undertakings to be of good behaviour, upon completion of their jail terms.

“However, to serve as deterrent to others, Folorunso is sentenced to seven months in prison and Olatunbosun is sentenced to six months in prison.

“The proceeds of crime found in possession of the convicts are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Agomoh held.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, Mr A.S. Suleiman, told the court that the convicts were arraigned on an amended charge.

He submitted that the convicts confessed to committing the crimes from January to May 18, in Ibadan.

According to the counsel, Folorunso and Olatunbosun unlawfully swindled some Americans of various sums of dollars.

He said that the convicts impersonated white women and promised to marry their victims if they could send them some money.

He said that Folorunso was found in possession of $1000, N220,000, two smart phones and some incriminating documents linking him with the crime.

He added that Olatunbosun was in possession of N105,000, a smart phone and documents that showed his involvement in the crime.

the counsel noted that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (A) and (B) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015. (NAN)

