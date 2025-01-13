Ibadan Funfair Stampede : DPP advice establishes prima facie case against defendants

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday, was informed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had established a prima facie case against

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday, was informed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had established a prima facie case against the defendants being prosecuted over the Ibadan stampede on Dec. 18, 2024.

Naomi Silekunola, Oriyomi Hazma

t, a broadcaster and CEO of Agidigbo Radio FM and the Principal, Basorun High School, Abdullahi Fasasi, are facing prosecution for the alleged deaths of 35 children during the stampede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Silekunola, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, organised the programme at Islamic High School, Basorun, on Dec. 18, 2024, which led to alleged deaths of 35 children.

Earlier, at the resumption of proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Sikiru Opaleye, informed the court that the defendants were absent.

He, however, told the court that the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Oyo State Ministry of Justice, was ready, and which established a prima facie case against the defendants.

He said, “the case file has been duplicated, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has rendered the advice awaiting filing of information at the High Court.

“In view of that, we pray the court for an adjournment for mention.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, adjourned the matter until Jan. 27, for mention following the prayer of the prosecutor.

Earlier, at the resumption of proceedings, Opaleye, informed the court that the defendants were absent in court

Mr H. A Adeleke, Mr Dapo Akinmosu, and Abdulfatai Oyedeji appeared for the three defendants respectively.

Opaleye, at the arraignment of the defendants on Dec. 26, said that the offences contravened Sections 308, 324, 344 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that the magistrate subsequently ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Correctional Centre in Agodi, Ibadan. (NAN)