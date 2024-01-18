Ibadan explosion: Minister orders mining officers to investigate

The Minister of Solid Minerals and Development, Dr Dele Alake has directed Mine Officers of the ministry to investigate the Tuesday night explosion in Ibadan

By Martha Agas

The Minister of Solid Minerals and Development, Dr Dele Alake has directed Mine Officers of the ministry to investigate the Tuesday night explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, to help unravel the cause.

Alake gave the directive on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I have directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote causes of the explosion.

“We have ordered detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with the Oyo state government to know the actual cause.

“If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported, the ministry will double its efforts to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally,” he said.

The minister’s directives followed reports that the explosion was allegedly traceable to the denotation of explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced that no fewer than three people were reported dead and 77 people injured in the blast.

Also 58 buildings were reported damaged by the explosion.

The minister commiserated with Makinde and the people of Oyo over the incident.

He commended the governor for the rapid mobilisation of emergency response, while urging residents to be safety conscious and report persons or organisations endangering public health and security. (NAN)

