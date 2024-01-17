Ibadan explosion: Makinde calls for calm, says 3 corpses recovered so far

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the people of the state to remain calm over the explosion that occurred on Tuesday evening in Ibadan.

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the people of the state to remain calm over the explosion that occurred on Tuesday evening in Ibadan.

Makinde, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, said that his government would do everything possible to provide succour to everyone affected by the explosion.

He said that three corpses had so far been recovered at the scene of the explosion.

According to him, two corpses were recovered on Tuesday night, while one corpse was recovered on Wednesday morning, adding that a total of 77 people were injured in the blast.

Makinde said that rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene of the incident and that his government had provided alternative accommodations for residents of the affected buildings.

The governor implored anyone still staying in houses within 250 meters from the scene of the explosion to move out to the accommodation provided by government until the structural integrity of the buildings was checked.

“Since yesterday, security agencies, emergency services and other relevant agencies have been working diligently on search-and-rescue operations,’’ he said.

He also warned hoodlums who might want to take the advantage of the incident to carry out any form of looting to desist.

Makinde further stated that he had received information regarding the company that was using the building to store explosives.

The governor assured all that all those who were involved directly or indirectly in bringing the tragedy to the state would be brought to book.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for showing concern over the incident, adding that he had called him and symphatised with the people of the state.

“The president approved the presence of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the scene of the explosion.

“He also gave his condolences to the people that have lost their loved ones to the unfortunate incident and gave his assurance that he is with us at this trying period,’’ he said.

The governor admonished the people of the state to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation regarding the explosion which could cause panic.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, has disclosed that 58 buildings were damaged by the explosion.

Ahmed said this in a chat with newsmen at the emergency situation centre set up by the state government.

The NEMA boss, who maintained that keeping explosive materials within residential areas was illegal, urged people to always provide information to security and other relevant agencies if they suspected anything harmful within their environment.

He described the Bodija explosion as unfortunate, saying that NEMA and other relevant agencies would continue with the rescue operations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

