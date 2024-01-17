Ibadan explosion devastating, unfortunate – Alli, Folarin

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) and a former Senate Leader, Sen. Teslim Folarin, have described the explosion that rocked some parts of Ibadan on Tuesday night as devastating and unfortunate.

The duo, in their separate reactions on Wednesday in Ibadan, called for indepth investigations into the incident.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a loud bang was heard, with its attendant vibration felt in several locations in Ibadan at about 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, the cause of which, as at press time, had not yet to be ascertained.

No fewer than three persons were said to have died, 77 injured and six houses destroyed during the incident that occurred at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Adeyi Avenue, in Bodija area of the city.Alli, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the dead and those who sustained injuries.

The lawmaker said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the unfortunate incident.“There is the need for urgent support and assistance to the affected families during this difficult time,” he said.Alli called on relevant government agencies, emergency responders and community leaders to collaborate in providing immediate relief and necessary resources to the victims and their families.Alli also urged government to conduct thorough investigations into the cause(s) of the explosion to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of residents in the area.

He emphasised the importance of implementing stringent safety measures and regulations to prevent such incidents and protect the lives and property of the people.The lawmaker encouraged the affected families to stay strong and resilient in the face of the tragedy.He assured that he would work with relevant authorities to ensure that justice was served and necessary measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.Alli called on the entire community to come together in support of the affected families, offering prayers, comfort and any other possible assistance.He urged everyone to prioritise safety and remain vigilant to prevent any further tragedy.The lawmaker said that together, as a united community, they could overcome this difficult time and come out stronger than before.Similarly, Folarin, the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Oyo State, in a statement, expressed grief over the explosion and sympathised with the victims.The statement read in part: “My attention has been drawn to a deadly explosion that rocked some areas of Ibadan on Tuesday night.“I reliably gathered that lives were lost, several injured and property worth billions of naira were lost as a result of the explosion.“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and other victims of the deadly explosion.“I also sympathise with the people and Oyo State Government over the tragic incident.“I urge for calm among the residents of the affected areas while we await outcome of the constituted authorities’ full investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the explosion.”He prayed to God to comfort all those who were affected, directly and indirectly, by the incident. (NAN)

