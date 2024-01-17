Ibadan explosion: 15 rescued as operations continue

No fewer than 15 people have been removed from under the rubble during the ongoing rescue operations at the scene of Tuesday’s explosion at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Oyo State branch, Mr Olaleye Ojo, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He noted that the operation was jointly carried out by various agencies, including Red Cross, NEMA, SEMA and security agencies.

Ojo said that rescue operation commenced in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, they official have been attending to people and taking them to various hospitals.

“Rescue operations are still ongoing and we are trying to gather more information on the residents of the area.

“We cannot specifically say when the operation will be over,” Ojo said.

He stated that about 30 buildings were destroyed by the explosion.

Ojo stated that the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, as government had made provision for them not to be rejected.

“Hospitals have been complying with government’s directives to accept victims of the explosion and give them adequate treatment,” he said. (NAN

By Ibukun Emiola

