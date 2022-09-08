Ibadan court remands panel-beater, 39, at correctional facility over alleged rape

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of a 39-year-old panel-beater, Lasisi Bamidele at the Agodi Correctional facility for alleged defilement of a 17-year-old girl.

Bamidele is a friend of the victim’s sister.

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arraigned Lasisi on a one-count charge of rape.

Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Afe Olurotomi, told the court that Lasisi committed the offence in June at Ire-Akari Junction, at Akala Expressway, Ibadan, where he allegedly raped the girl.

“Lasisi happens to be a friend to the victim’s sister; he allegedly saw the girl on her way to buy bread and told her to get into his car so he can drop her at home.

“The victim acquiesced, but on the way, Bamidele diverted the car to his workshop and allegedly raped her in it,’’ Olurotimi said.

He added that the offence contravened the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the defendant because of want of jurisdiction, but ordered that the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.

Adetuyibi, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Oct. 27 for mention. (NAN)

