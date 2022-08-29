Ibadan court remands man for allegedly clubbing woman to death

By Adebisi Sogbade

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Idowu ordered the remand of one Fatai Gbeminiyi, 50, at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town on Monday over alleged murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbeminiyi of Abebi Area of Ibadan was charged with murder.

Chief Magistrate Idowu did not take the plea of the accused because of the court’s lack of jurisdiction.

He ordered that Gbeminiyi be kept at the correctional facility pending advice by the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the matter till Oct. 27 for mention.

Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin had earlier told the court that Gbeminiyi unlawfully caused the death of one Tinuke Olayiwola, 39, on Aug. 20.

She said Gbeminiyi clubbed Tinuke to death at Abebi area in Ibadan using a pestle during a fracas.

Oladoyin said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Oyo State and was punishable. (NAN)

