Ibadan Court remands man, 48 for alleged murder, armed robbery

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Friday, ordered the remand of one Ajibola Akinpelu, 48, at the Correctional Centre, Ibadan, for alleged armed robbery and murder.

Akinpelu, whose residential address was not provided, is being tried on five-count charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Akande ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice, and adjourned the case until Jan. 10, 2023, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant and his accomplices, now at large, allegedly committed the offences on Sept. 10, between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., at Egbeda area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant and his gang members, while armed with guns and cutlasses, robbed one Mohammed Adamu, of the sum of N2 million.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also on Sept. 11, killed one of his gang members, Gbenga Iroko, during a robbery operation, and deposited his body at the Lagos State Accident and Emergency center and fled.

He further alleged that the defendant allegedly sold charms to his gang members for fortification against arrest.

He said the offences contravened sections 6 B, 1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms laws of Nigeria, 2004.

Amusan said the crimes also contravened sections 213 of the Criminal laws of Nigeria, 1990 and 319 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

