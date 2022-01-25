Ibadan Community hands over land for council’s Secretariat building

The Olorunda-Abaa Community in Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Tuesday handed over a parcel of land to the Administrator, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, for construction of the council’s permanent Secretariat.

Handing over the land to Latinwo, the traditional ruler of Olorunda-Abaa, Chief Samuel Folarin, said the land would facilitate the building of the council’s permanent headquarters to enhance growth and development.

Folarin said that it was incumbent for the council to immediately take possession of the property for the benefit of the people.

He said that before donation of the land, there was an encroachment of the land by yet-to-be-identified developers, directly opposite N. O. Idowu Comprehensive High School, off Idigba Road, Olorunda- Abaa.

The traditional ruler said that site of the new council headquarters would not only boost economy of the area, but equally enhance further development in the community.

Responding, Latinwo thanked the traditional ruler and members of Olorunda-Abaa Community, saying it was “historic development that will never be forgotten”.

He assured the community that necessary steps would be taken to immediately take over the property.

Latinwo said that the encroached portion of the land by unknown developers would be sorted out by the appropriate agency of the government.

According to him, now that we are in possession of the land, we will commence work immediately.

“This is to fulfil our target of completing the headquarters within four months and move the first batch of our staff members from the present office to the new headquarters,” he said.

Latinwo said that the final movement from the “temporarily borrowed” accommodation at the Olorunda-Abaa Market Square would boost the LCDA workforce.

He thanked the owner of the temporary location of the LCDA since its creation for releasing the property for the use of the council. (NAN)

