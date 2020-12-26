Ibadan Book Club, the first book reading club in the pace setter state is set to launch its latest book of 151 pages in honour of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi who died early this year.

The book titled “Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Memories, Dreams, Reflections of A Mind Always in Motion” was edited by the duo of Wole Adedoyin and Marcus Ovie Ugboduma both the staunch followers and disciples of the Late Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi.

The publication featured poetic works of over 30 poets including essays, interviews, tributes and articles written by various writers and politicians on the life and works of Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Majority of the write-ups in the book were written by those who came in physical contact with Senator Abiola Ajimobi or those who had read about his good works and fantastic political achievements when he was alive especially while serving as the governor of the Pace-Setter State.

The eight years political administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi was historically phenomenon as he remains till date the first and only governor to be elected twice in the history of the state.

This anthology therefore, gives a detailed account about his life and times as experienced and written by different authors who submitted their works for the anthology.

According to Adedoyin, a copy of the book has been given to the family of the Late Governor through his Personal Assistant, Hon. Tunji Bolaji.

The book will soon be made available on online bookstores platforms like Amazon, Okadabooks, Obooko etc. immediately the book club received a green light from the family of the Late Governor.

Ibadan Book Club is an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers. It was established by the literary body in 2012 to contribute its own quota towards the growth and development of Reading Culture in Nigeria. Ibadan Book Club consists of group of people who get together, periodically meet to discuss the book they have read, and to exchange such books. The members of the club encourage each other, and learn to read with a critical awareness, articulating their opinions on a particular book with the others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.