Ibadan Book Club hosts two children’s literature writers April 30

Ibadan Book Club (IBC) has set aside 30th day of April, 2022 to host two children’s literature writers, Dr. Adekunle, Idowu James and Ayo Tejuoso in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

A statement issued by the Coordinator and Secretary of the club, Ayobami Odunyemi and Hassanat Ayoade said the event would take place at the Oyo State Library Board, Opposite Cocoa House, Ibadan by 12PM prompt.

Dr. Adekunle, Idowu James, is a poet, novelist, playwright, essayist and literary scientist. He was born on February 10, 1976 in Agege, Lagos State. He obtained his four degrees (B. A (2004), M. A (2009), MPhil. (2014), PhD (2017) in English Literature at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is currently a Space Lecturer (Online Facilitator) at the University of Ibadan Open Distance Learning, Nigeria. He will be delivering a lecture on the Significance of Children’s Literature in Nation and Capacity Building in Nigeria.

Ayo Tejuoso is a radio and television presenter. She is also a phonetics coach with proven knowledge spanning years in the industry; teaching diction and elocutions to students in primary school through post tertiary institutions. She is a budding writer who currently hosts a book club, Readers’ Club with Ayo on her social media channels. She will be talking on the Essentials of Children Literature.

The upcoming lectures/book reading event promises to be an avenue for reading creative works such as poetry, fiction, book sales and signing, contacts with other readers and book writers in all corners of the Oyo State, the statement added.

Prospective writers who have works in poetry, short stories and novels can also attend to read their works to other writers and readers. Membership forms and certificate of membership will be available at no charge to first timers.

Ibadan Book Club is an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW). It was founded in 2011 by SYNW in order to contribute its own quota to the growth and development of Reading Culture in Oyo State.

The Ibadan Book Club consists of a group of people who meet periodically to discuss the book they have read and exchange those books. Club members encourage each other and learn to read with a critical mind, articulating their opinions about a particular book with others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.

Some of the publications published by Ibadan Book Club are: Olubadan Centennial Anthology: a collection of essays, articles, poems and works of art in honor of Oba (Dr.) Samuel Odulana, Odugade 1, Voices from Oja Oba Market and Finally, Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections of a Mind Always in Motion.

