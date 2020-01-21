IATA commends Air Peace for upholding safety standards

Dr Samson Fatokun, the Head of Account Management in West and Central Africa of International Air Transport Association (IATA), has commended Air Peace for upholding high standards of safety in its flight operations.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Mr Stanley Olisa, announced this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Fatokun gave the commendation while presenting the third IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema.

IATA congratulated the Air Peace team for achieving this rare feat.

Fatokun said that many airlines had started the safety audit, but were unable to complete it.

“It gives me the joy to present this certificate today because I know it’s the fruit of the painstaking effort of your team,’’ Fatokun was quoted as saying.

He said that scaling through this third safety audit process was a testament to Air Peace’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards in its operations.

According to him, safety is IATA’s number one priority.

He said that for any airline to pass the safety audit, its safety compliance must be 100 per cent and Air Peace had met this prerequisite.

“Many airlines are not able to achieve this because they don’t have the discipline and hard work which have consistently earned Air Peace this safety recognition.

“The certificate gives the airline a global recognition as a 100 per cent safety-compliant airline,’’ Fatokun said.

In his remarks, Onyema affirmed that the IOSA certificate was something to be proud of, adding that Air Peace “is becoming the emerging force in Africa’s aviation landscape’’.

He expressed gratitude to the IATA team and commended the entire Air Peace team for a successful safety audit.

Onyema also assured that the airline would always align with global best practices and safety standards. (NAN)