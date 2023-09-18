IamBrandNigeria: Julius Berger wins 8th Award

Nigeria’s most dependable and innovative engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has for the 8th consecutive time won top value rating as “Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category”, at the Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards 2023.

At a ceremony to unveil the Top 50 Business Brands in Nigeria in Lagos, the highly acclaimed construction experts, for the eight straight run, retained its leadership position in Nigeria’s engineering construction sector in recognition of its outstanding and ever trustworthy quality, brilliant innovativeness and operational Best International Standards and Practice in the building and construction industry for the year 2023.

At the eagerly anticipated annual national brands evaluation event anchored in Lagos, where who is who in the various industrial sectors are assessed and named with ranking awards, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc emerged the 2023 winner in the building and construction sector, notching up a +3 (YoY) to again best its own previous brand performance record in the previous 2022 ratings.

In a congratulatory statement released by the Chief Executive Officer of Top Brands Nigeria Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, he said, “…we are delighted to announce that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has once again {for the 8th consecutive time} emerged the top brand (for the engineering construction and building sector) at the 2023 TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA evaluation. On behalf of the Advisory Board and Management, we extend our sincere congratulations.”

Mr Taiwo further stated that, “…this achievement exemplifies Julius Berger’s remarkable success and unwavering dedication to delivering on its promise to consumers. Through the implementation of the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM), our evaluation process has conclusively demonstrated that your (Julius Berger) brand has effectively captured the hearts and trust of the Nigerian market.”

In his opening remarks at the brands ratings event, Oluboyede congratulated Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and other sectoral winners declaring that, “…today, these are the best brands in Nigeria”.

According to the CEO of Top Brands Nigeria, the drivers of the #TOP50BRANDSNIGERIA awards, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) ratings of nominated companies are determined by their consistency of corporate vision and mission, professional reliabilty, individual Brand Identity, Client Retention and expansion, Quality Values, Market Category Leadership as well as a brand’s Diversification activities and Productivity. Other BSM assessment considerations include Innovation, National Spread, Online Engagement and a Brand’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Consciousness and Engagement. According to Oluboyede, “…this is the objective measurement and merit-driven outcome of the annual brand research endeavour, where we evaluate a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to its customers or clients who consume its products and services from the customers’ point of view….”

Oluboyede said that, among many other fine technical qualities of Julius Berger, the company places emphasis on the deployment of progressive construction methods and innovative technologies, including, for example, its novel cold recycling methodology which has brought a new and revolutionary engineering construction dimension at the company’s Abuja-Kano Road project, to achieve sustainable and value-driven solutions. He said the scope of Julius Berger’s operations covers “…all areas of construction including the pre and post phases,” clarifying further that, “the company’s success is built on the strategy of having vertically integrated operations with its subsidiaries, which improve efficiency and timelines of project execution”.

To underscore the foregoing, the Top Brands Nigeria CEO said, “Julius Berger is a brand that is unmistakably recognized throughout Nigeria, a brand that has built a track record of delivering the highest level of performance and a brand synonymous with quality and reliability”. Congratulating Julius Berger at the unveiling of the 2023 awards in Lagos, Taiwo Oluboyede reiterated that, “…the engineering construction leader is a company seized of a progressive and open-minded corporate culture constantly driven by a development and growth-oriented Board and Executive Management. The company empirically never stands still in its efforts to drive both the Organization and its clients’ developments forward in good fulfilment of its clearly stated and driving vision and mission.” Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in its Mission Statement says: “We seize opportunities for both our company and the country. We work with dedication to maintain our clients’ trust. We operate with a holistic approach and a solutions-driven mindset.” The Julius Berger brand also says its vision is to be Nigeria’s most dynamic construction company. Mr Oluboyede said the company is living up very proactively and positively to both its mission and vision.

Julius Berger at this year’s event was also again positively cited and commended by Taiwo Oluboyede for its consistent business culture of punctuality and capacity to arrive on schedule and well prepared for maximum productivity in all its projects and operational tasks with ready clients.

It would be recalled that the Executive Director of Administration of Julius Berger, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, earlier told news correspondents during one of the company’s media parley events that: “…In Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, punctuality is the soul of business and, as a propelling operational policy, we seriously work to arrive at every milestone and assignment as planned. That corporate culture productively underpins our company’s reliability to our clients in every project. That is our proud historical legacy; a tenacity and consistency of purpose that has made us to consistently win the highly coveted construction sector leadership award…” Bayi added that, “…we promise to maintain our matchless productive momentum and remain the trusted and preferred partner when project timelines and success matter most to the client. That is Julius Berger’s lasting and dependable promise”.

With regard to the 2023 construction sector leadership award to Julius Berger, Alhaji Bayi who spoke on the telephone to correspondents, said: “…On behalf of the Board, Executive Management and entire Staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, I wish to appreciate and thank the BrandNigeria organization for this valuable award, and for the objectivity that has continued to define the ratings, keeping the nominations and final awards only merit-driven”.

The CEO of BrandNigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, had earlier noted that since the advent of Julius Berger in Nigeria for the construction of Eko Bridge in Lagos in 1965, the engineering construction company has historically and decisively stood strong as a preferred partner for project success anywhere there is an engineering challenge in the Country.

Besides Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, other winners at the 2023 BRANDNIGERIA TOP50BRANDS Award event included the Dangote Group, Access Bank, Coco-Cola, United Bank for Africa, Oando Plc, Multichoice, Toyota, Air Peace, AIICO Insurance, MTN, Airtel, GTCO, Fidelity Bank, Unilever, GLO, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Nestle, Total energies, Guinness, Nigeria Breweries, Channels Television, etc.

