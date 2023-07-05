IACA Executive Secretary visits Nigeria, meets ICPC Chairman

…Inspects facilities at ACAN

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Dean and Executive Secretary of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Thomas Stelzer on Wednesday commenced a two-day official visit to Nigeria.

A statement by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua stated that Stelzer, who arrived the country on Tuesday, met with the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The IACA Executive Secretary inspected fully equipped facilities at the ACAN, the training institute of the ICPC, including the 275 capacity Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre, 210-seater auditorium, 48-seater auditorium, 25-seater executive lecture room, meeting rooms and library facilities, among others.

Stelzer is also expected to meet the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the management of the ICPC and the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, during his visit to Nigeria.

