The Special Assistant to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara on Herdsmen and Community Outreach, Hajia Aisha Yusuf, has called on herdsmen to always leave in peace with their various host communities within Offa Local Government Area.

Yusuf made the call when she paid a courtesy call on the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye, in Offa on Tuesday.

The governor’s aide, who described Offa as an ancient commercial town, advised all herdsmen living there to always synergise efforts with their host communities in building a more virile environment.

She said that it had become imperative for all to embrace peace and shun all negative tendencies capable of causing breach stability and united environment.

“All herdsmen in Offa and its environment must always ensure that they allow peace reign supreme and not engage in kidnapping, arm robbery, clash with farmers and other negative tendencies,” she said.

Yusuf warned the herdsmen against using underaged children for grazing of cows and encroachment into farmlands.

She also advised the herdsmen in Offa not to graze cows beyond 7 p.m. on daily basis.

The governor’s aide expressed her gratitude to the traditional ruler for accommodating pastoralists and other tribes in Offa in pursuance of their legitimate business.

She solicited the support and cooperation of the entire residents of Offa for the administration of Gov AbdulRasaq in his bid to improve the well-being of the people of the state.

In his remark, the former Speaker, Kaima Local Government Legislative Council, Alhaji Atiku Bahinda-Abdulsalam, advised the herdsmen to allow their children acquire formal education for them to become useful members of the society.

Resonding, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Esuwoye, said he regarded all herdsmen in Offa and its environs as bonafide indigines, who, according to him, have been living in peace with the host community.

Esuwoye promised to hold constant consultation with leaders of the herdsmen with a view of ensuring that peace reign supreme in Offa at all times. (NAN)

