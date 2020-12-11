I6 Kano indigenes not killed by bandits – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State government has debunked reports that 16 indigenes of Kano State were killed by bandits along Kaduna-Abuja road.

In a statement titled: “Kano indigenes perished in accident, and were not killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road,” Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said the reported killing by bandits was incorrect.

According to Aruwan, “The story that 16 indigenes of Kano State were killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road is incorrect and misleading.

“The fact is, they perished at the Rigachikun axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road in a road accident following a burst tyre.

“Our deep condolences go to their families, as we pray that their souls rest in peace. We also wish those who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“We will respond appropriately if the need arises” Aruwan said.