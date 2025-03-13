I won’t turn my back on APC, Buhari assures

Without referring to any individual, a cast of characters or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number in the past that he is member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

He says he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularize it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

He went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considers as the highest honor, and would never ask for anything more.

He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers of the party to establish a strong party to protect our constitution, and democracy as a system of government are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.