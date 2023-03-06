I won’t retrench any worker if elected- Folarin

By Akeem Abas

Sen. Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, says he will not sack any civil or public servant if elected.

He made the disclosure in Ibadan on Monday while interacting with top civil and public servants in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is the Senate Committee Chairman on Local Content and the Asaaju Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Folarin said that he would not sack any worker employed by any of his predecessors if he wins the state governorship election scheduled to hold on March 11th.

‘I urge pensioners, civil and public servants in Oyo State to discountenance fake news peddled around by my opponents that I’ll retrench workers.

“I was a civil servant in UK for almost 20 years before venturing into partisan politics. Likewise, my running-mate, Dr Taiwo Okunlola was also a civil servant for almost 22 years.

“Okunlola spend eight years as secondary school teacher and 14 years as a university lecturer. Both of us can’t afford to fail the private, civil and public servants,” he said.

Folarin assured workers and pensioners in the state not to panic, saying they are going into safer hands under his administration.

He said that workers in the state are being under-utilised with consultants engaged to take over their statutory responsibilities.

Folarin said that an average civil or public official operates in an unfavourable working environment, where civil service rules and procedures are relegated to the background.

He assured that both public and civil service would be repositioned for better, vibrant and efficient service delivery as laid down by their progenitors.

“Our administration is determined to motivate civil and public servants for effective service delivery, through prompt payment of salaries and allowances; promotion as and when due, and training for capacity building”

“APC administration under my watch will ensure regular payment of gratuity and pensions. We’ll reposition the civil and public service for effective and efficient performance.

“We will discontinue the use of consultants in civil/public servants’ assignments. I guarantee job security for civil and public servants as well as prompt remittance of deductions as and when due, ” he said. (NAN)