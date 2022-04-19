I will work to install independent legislature in Ebonyi, says PDP aspirant

Mr Fred Okoeze, an Ebonyi House of Assembly aspirant for 2023 general elections, has said that he will work to install a viable and independent legislature in the state, if elected.



Okoeze, who is from Afikpo North-West State Constituency, is aspiring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said it was time to change the alleged “rubber stamp” status of the house.



He said that members of the house had not shown character and independence in the discharge of their legislative function.

“I will contribute to any measures to ensure that the house operates independently in the discharge of its constitutional duties,” Okoeze said.

He, however, said that he “will not support legislative rascality but a covergience of ideas among the three arms of government for a harmonious relationship.



“I will not support confrontations with the executive arm of government.

“I will crave for an assembly that would be consulted and willing to offer advice on how to develop the state.

“The members would not just sign any document or proposal brought before them but review and scrunitise such items and take independent decisions.



“We should determine the implications of our actions on the people and put their interest above ours and that of the executive arm,” he said.

Okoeze said: “It was disheartening to see the leadership of the assembly declare the seats of some members vacant and at another period claimed that they themselves resigned from their positions.

“The affected PDP members were those who refused to defect with others to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



“The entitlements of some of these members were withheld.

“It is unimaginable that a member would resign without consulting the constituents whom he represents.



“We are however gratified that these APC members have been sacked by the court and have ceased to be members before the law.”

He promised to effectively represent his consituency and attract dividend of democracy to the area through robust representation and all-inclusive political approach.



NAN reports that Okoeze, a legal practitioner, is a former Coordinator, Amasiri Development Centre of Afikpo North Local Government Area.

He is also a member, Nigerian Institute for Chartered Arbitration and a Notary Public. (NAN)

