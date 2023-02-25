I will win the presidential election -Kwankwaso

By Aminu Garko

The Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed optimism of winning the ongoing presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Kwankwaso spoke shortly after casting his vote about 11.45a.m. at Tandu 1 Kwankwasu Ward in Madobi Local Government of Kano State .

” I will win the election by the special Grace of Allah,” Kwankwaso said.

He called for more political tolerance and understanding among politicians for a better electoral process in the country.

” We must demonstrate high sense of political tolerance to ensure peaceful conduct of future exercise,” he said. (NAN)