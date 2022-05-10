Dr Donny Sigah, an APC aspirant seeking to represent Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, on Monday said if given the ticket at the primary, he had the support base to win the seat in the 2023 general polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sigah, who hails from Ekowe Community in the Bomo Central bloc, submitted his nomination forms on Friday at the APC Secretariat in Yenagoa.

Addressing his supporters drawn from the three political blocs of Bomo-West, in Yanagoa, he said the constituency suffered poor representation due to the wrong choices made by political godfathers who were out to score cheap popularity.

He promised adequate and effective representation when elected, adding that he would within two months in office inaugurate his Constituency Office to ease communication with his constituents.

Sigah said he would operate an open door policy and drive people-oriented policies and the manifesto of the APC.

“I have served my community, Ekowe, as the youth president and this was during the turbulent agitation for resource control by youths in the Niger Delta region.

“You know that it can only take a youth with a positively acceptable character to build bridges with our youths.

“Shortly after that period, my people requested that I should represent the ward as councillor in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Council, and of course, I was popularly elected.

“I am well groomed to work with all shades of people. I am a development economist who believes that for society to grow acceptably, leaders must develop the people.

“You cannot distance yourself from the people and pretend to be their representative,” Sigah said.

He expressed appreciation to leader of the party in Bayelsa, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, State Chairman of the party, Dr. Dennis Otiotio for keeping the party together.

He also applauded Chief David Lyon, a former governor-elect of the state whose election was upturned by the Supreme Court, for massively mobilising membership for the APC.

Also speaking, Dr. Solomon David, who recently withdrew from the race for Sigah, described the aspirant as a seasoned politician who was connected to all the three political blocs in the constituency.

“I have always reasoned that no great man can be taller than his master. We were six to run for the primaries, but the best of all that has the capacity to win election is Donny Sigah.

“I am throwing my weight behind him and I am calling on all stakeholders of the party, particularly those in Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 that we shouldn’t just be preparing to contest the election, but ensure that we win in that election.

“We can only win when we sponsor a candidate that has the capacity to win the election”, David said. (NAN)

