I will Win Anambra for PDP – Okonkwo

March 16, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0



Frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governorship of Anambra , Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, promised to win the the November 6 election.

Okonkwo stated this Monday at the National headquarters of the party Abuja after purchased the Expression of interest (EOI) and Nomination forms of the party to contest the election.

Speaking before a crowd of supporters and members of the National Working (NWC) of the party, Okonkwo said the purchase of the forms was a step towards recapturing Anambra for PDP.

also paid glowing to the party for insistence on conducting a primary election that will be transparently free and .

these forms, we have just started a journey towards winning Anambra for PDP. I assure you that we will not only win the primary election on June 26, but will also go ahead to win the governorship election on November 6”, said.

“I have also noted great interest the position of the party that the process available for all and it will be free and and the winner will be determined at the end of an open primary Anambra on June 26. I have no doubt that the preparations that we have made and the support we have from all parts of Anambra and beyond, and by the special grace of God; we will emerge victorious on June 26.

“And since we are in this race to win, then, I am assuring you that with that mandate that we will get on June 26, we will go conquer and bring Anambra back to PDP”, he added.

Speaking while handing the forms over to Dr. Okonkwo, the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu, who was represented by the party’s National Youth Leader, Comrade Sunday Kelly Udeh-Okoye, promised that PDP will conduct a transparent primary election.

He called on the people of Anambra State to disregard rumour that the party had anointed a candidate stating that no such thing happened.

“We have not anointed any candidate”, he said adding that “we will conduct a transparent primary election and our candidate will emerge from that primary election”.

Dr. Okonkwo was accompanied to Wadata House by his wife, Gina, associates, many community leaders, women and youth support groups and a horde of supporters from across the country amidst drummers and dancers. 

Tags: , ,