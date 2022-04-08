I will use education to fight insecurity –Plateau governorship aspirant, Dimka

A retired Comptroller of Nigeria Customs and governorship aspirant in Plateau, Mr David Dimka, says he will take education very seriously to fight insecurity in the state if elected the governor.“I will ensure that our youths are trained and gainfully employed so that they would be out of the streets,” he said in Kanke Local Government of the state during his consultation with stakeholders.

Dimka, contesting on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) led his supporters on Friday to Kanke, his local government origin.

He told the local government chairman that he could not proceed with his ambition without first getting the blessings of his constituency.“Today in the annals of history, your son and your brother is here to let you know that I David Victor Dimk is vying for the exalted position of governorship of Plateau.

“I cannot embark on this journey without your blessings and those of all members of your cabinet.“I know that there are other aspirants but I want to say without fear of contradiction that I am a man of character, a man that is tested and a man that is trusted.“

With your blessings and support, I want to bequeath a secure and prosperous Plateau that will be the envy of the states,” he said.The governorship aspirant told the chairman that he would run the government with the fear of God and the law.According to him, insecurity has being the bane of development and that his administration would nip insecurity in bud and give everyone a sense of belonging to enable the people to unite.Kanke Local Government Chairman, Mr Henry Gotip, described Dimka as a household name in Plateau and the country.Gotip said that out of the numerous aspirants vying the exalted position of governor of Plateau, “Dimka stands out.“

If you are going for a battle, you pick the best weapon you have.“I can confidently say that if you see the man Dimka, you see the governor in him because he has mentored many and his antecedents speaks well of him.“I am confident that if you are given the opportunity by Plateau people, you will build on the legacies of Gov. Simon Lalong.“I have given you my blessing to go and bring him what Kanke people have been yearning for all these years,” he said.

The Leader of Kanke Local Government Legislative Arm, Mr Golu Gurumji, endorsed Dimka.Gurumji expressed confidence that if elected, Dimka would leave lasting legacies, considering his track record of service to his fatherland.

ThevDirector General, DVD Movement (Dimka political movement), Mr Meshak Chindaba, told the stakeholders that his principal was the most qualified among all the persons aspiring to lead Plateau.“You have before you a distinguished son of Kanke who has traversed the length and breadth of the country and beyond and he left positive testimonies,” Chindaba said. (NAN)

