I will salvage, reposition Imo, says PDP guber candidate

By Chidi Opara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Imo gubernatorial election slated for Nov. 11 Sen. Samuel Anyanwu says his vying for governorship to reposition the state.

Anyanwu said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja by his media consultant Mike Iwuji.

He said his desire to salvage and reposition Imo from insecurity, youth unemployment, poor workers welfare and mandatory Monday sit- at-home propelled him into the governorship race.

“The deplorable condition of Imo State presently, especially on insecurity, if not immediately abated can lead to the declaration of State of Emergency in the state.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch the youths of the state massacred with reckless abandon.

“One of my objectives, if elected as Imo governor, is to stop the senseless killings in the state,” he said.

Anyanwu said his administration would restore the confidence of Imo residents on government and governance.

The former senator who represented Owerri Senatorial Zone said his quest to lead the state was not borne out of his personal ambition but “a Divine Mandate.”

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to support him by voting massively for PDP on election day.

Anyanwu, a two-term member of Imo House of Assembly where he represented Ikeduru constituency said he was optimistic that his emergence as governor would usher in a new dawn for the state.

Anyanwu, also a former Chairman, Ikeduru Local Government Area, said he is a proponent of politics without bitterness.

He, therefore, advised his supporters to eschew any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

According to him, violence is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

Anyanwu appealed to Imo residents to remain calm and resolute even in the face of any provocation.

“With me as the governor of Imo and by God’s grace, the people of the state will get to the promised land,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

