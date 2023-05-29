I will run an open door policy in Ebonyi – Gov Nwifuru

By Christian Ogbonna

The new Ebonyi Governor, Mr Francis Nwifuru, has promised to serve and handle the affairs of the state with utmost care.

Nwifuru, who made the assertion on Monday in Abakaliki at his swearing-in, also said he would serve with the fear of God.

According to him, I shall run an open government and I will always welcome citizenship input. I will rely on the core values for better Ebonyi.

The new governor implored all citizens in the state, especially those that contested with him to support him.

“I urge those that have made litigations in court against my emergence as governor to withdraw and join me to move Ebonyi forward.

“Those with litigations in court should join this journey. I have the hope they will offer great ideas in order to take Ebonyi to greater heights,” the governor said.

In his speech, the immediate past Governor of the state, David Umahi thanked God for seeing him through during his eight years in office

“This is time to reunite the people. I believe that my administration will surely be judged fairly by many.

“To the new governor, I urge you to take the unity of Ebonyi to heart. Treat everybody in the state with equity,” Umahi advised. (NAN)