I will run an all-inclusive government – Yahaya

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Sunday promised to run an all-inclusive government after he emerged victorious in Saturday’s Governorship election.

“I’m ready to work with all stakeholders in running an all-inclusive government for the good of our people,” he said in Gombe shortly after INEC declared him winner.

He said that the objective of all political parties and contestants was to promote peace, progress and development of the state.

“I am therefore calling on all the contestants to come and support us in moving our state.

“This victory is not Inuwa Yahaya’s or APC’s victory alone, it is a victory for all citizens of Gombe state.

“The roads, hospitals, schools and other development projects and dividends of democracy we provided over the past four years and which we shall continue to provide are not for our supporters alone.

“But for all citizens of Gombe state irrespective of ethnic, religious or partisan affiliation.”

Yahaya commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a smooth, peaceful and hitch-free election in the state.

He thanked security agencies for their professionalism and patriotism during the elections. (NAN)