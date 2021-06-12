I will retire from active politics after my tenure as Governor – Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says he will retire from active politics after his tenure as Governor.

Masari stated this while briefing newsmen as part of to mark the nation’s in Katsina on Saturday.

He explained that he would retire to his farm after his tenure as Governor of the state.

“I have held various positions from Commissioner in Katsina State, to the National Assembly where I served as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I am serving my people as the Governor of Katsina State. Therefore, what else am I looking for, again.

“My people from Katsina, like the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua contested for President and won, Muhammadu Buhari the same thing, he served as military Head of State.

“I think is better we leave the stage for other people from other places,” he said.

According to him, his concern is how to fulfill his Restoration , which is to rehabilitate all the decayed infrastructure and and bring back  the past glories of the state.

“After I have satisfactorily succeeded in that, I will retire to my farm,” the governor said. ()

