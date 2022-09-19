I will replicate Amotekun kind of security outfit – Plateau governorship candidate 

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, says he will set up Amotekun kind of security outfit if elected in 2023.Yilwatda stated this on Monday during a thank-you tour of southern senatorial district of the state.

The governorship candidate said that he was fully aware of security challenges the “state is grappling with and would explore all options to secure the state”.He promised to boost the state economy and provide equal opportunities for the people to carry out their businesses without hindrance or let.

Yilwatda also promised to be just and fair to all citizens of the state irrespective of their religious or tribal affiliations if elected.The candidate stated that his focus would be to unite all Plateau people together for the progress and development of the state.Yilwatda who was accompanied on the tour by his wife, and his running mate, Mr Pam Botmang, pledged to do his best to fix roads linking various local government areas in the state when elected.Plateau APC Chairman, Mr Rufus Bature in his remarks, said that the thank-you tour and consultative meeting was to address all grievances before the campaigns kick start in a few days.Bature expressed happiness that the response from the people of Quapan, Mikang and Shendam local governments had confirmed that “APC is a win-win come 2023 in Plateau”.

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Government (ALGON) Plateau chapter, Mr Alex Na’antuam, welcomed the candidate and party officials to the area.Na’antuam who is also the Chairman of Shendam Local Government Area, pledged to work for the success of the party.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

